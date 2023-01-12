Jacksonville State takes on conference foe North Florida

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

North Florida Ospreys (7-9, 2-2 ASUN) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (7-10, 0-4 ASUN) Jacksonville, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jacksonville State -1.5; over/under is 141.5 BOTTOM LINE: North Florida plays Jacksonville State in ASUN action Thursday. The Gamecocks have gone 5-2 at home. Jacksonville State allows 71.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.1 points per game.

The Ospreys are 2-2 against ASUN opponents. North Florida is eighth in the ASUN with 13.7 assists per game led by Jarius Hicklen averaging 3.1.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Demaree King is averaging 14.8 points for the Gamecocks. Skyelar Potter is averaging 14.4 points over the past 10 games for Jacksonville State.

Carter Hendricksen is averaging 13.8 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Ospreys. Hicklen is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for North Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 4-6, averaging 64.5 points, 29.7 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Ospreys: 5-5, averaging 76.4 points, 31.2 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

