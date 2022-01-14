The Gamecocks are 2-0 in ASUN play. Jacksonville State is 0-1 in one-possession games.
The Colonels and Gamecocks meet Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Cooper Robb averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonels, scoring 10.1 points while shooting 38% from beyond the arc. Jannson Williams is averaging 11.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.8 blocks over the past 10 games for Eastern Kentucky.
Adams is scoring 15.8 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Gamecocks. Jalen Gibbs is averaging 9.6 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 35% over the past 10 games for Jacksonville State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 3-7, averaging 74 points, 33.7 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 10.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.
Gamecocks: 7-3, averaging 71.1 points, 31.1 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.