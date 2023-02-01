Jacksonville State Gamecocks (10-13, 3-7 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (14-9, 7-3 ASUN)Richmond, Kentucky; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. ESTBOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky hosts the Jacksonville State Gamecocks after Devontae Blanton scored 22 points in Eastern Kentucky's 73-63 win against the Bellarmine Knights.The Colonels are 10-1 in home games. Eastern Kentucky leads the ASUN in rebounding, averaging 37.0 boards. Isaiah Cozart leads the Colonels with 7.1 rebounds.The Gamecocks are 3-7 against ASUN opponents. Jacksonville State is 3-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.6 turnovers per game.The Colonels and Gamecocks meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.TOP PERFORMERS: Blanton is shooting 46.4% and averaging 15.6 points for the Colonels. Michael Moreno is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Eastern Kentucky.Demaree King is averaging 14.6 points and 3.1 assists for the Gamecocks. Skyelar Potter is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Jacksonville State.LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 7-3, averaging 76.4 points, 37.3 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.Gamecocks: 3-7, averaging 61.9 points, 30.2 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.___The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.