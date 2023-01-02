Jacksonville State visits Jacksonville after Potter's 21-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (7-7, 0-1 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (7-5, 0-1 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jacksonville -6; over/under is 127.5 BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State plays the Jacksonville Dolphins after Skyelar Potter scored 21 points in Jacksonville State’s 66-62 loss to the North Alabama Lions.

The Dolphins have gone 4-0 in home games. Jacksonville averages 65.9 points while outscoring opponents by 5.9 points per game.

The Gamecocks are 0-1 against ASUN opponents. Jacksonville State is 4-5 against opponents with a winning record.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevion Nolan is averaging 13.7 points and 4.7 assists for the Dolphins. Gyasi Powell is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games for Jacksonville.

Demaree King is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 2.1 rebounds for the Gamecocks. Potter is averaging 15.5 points and 4.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Jacksonville State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 6-4, averaging 66.2 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points per game.

Gamecocks: 5-5, averaging 72.0 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

