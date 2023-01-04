Jacksonville State visits Liberty on 3-game road slide

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (7-8, 0-2 ASUN) at Liberty Flames (11-4, 2-0 ASUN) Lynchburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State travels to Liberty looking to break its three-game road skid. The Flames have gone 8-1 at home. Liberty leads the ASUN shooting 40.9% from deep, led by Brody Peebles shooting 50.8% from 3-point range.

The Gamecocks are 0-2 in ASUN play. Jacksonville State is eighth in the ASUN allowing 71.0 points while holding opponents to 43.2% shooting.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Rode is averaging 9.6 points and 3.9 assists for the Flames. Darius McGhee is averaging 22 points and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games for Liberty.

Demaree King is shooting 49.1% and averaging 15.5 points for the Gamecocks. Skyelar Potter is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for Jacksonville State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 9-1, averaging 77.7 points, 30.4 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.8 points per game.

Gamecocks: 5-5, averaging 70.5 points, 31.6 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

