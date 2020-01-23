Jacksonville (9-12, 2-4) opened the extra period on a 7-0 spurt capped by Bell’s jumper. Buckland hit another 3 to pull the Bisons to 87-85 with 3 seconds to play before Bell made two free throws to seal it.
Mo Arnold scored 18 points to lead six in double figures for the Sharks. Bell finished with 10 points.
Buckland made four 3-pointers and finished with 24 points for Lipscomb. Ahsan Asadullah added 20 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.
Jacksonville plays at Kennesaw State on Saturday. Lipscomb hosts North Florida on Saturday.
