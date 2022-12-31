Jacksonville visits FGCU following Anderson's 22-point outing

Jacksonville Dolphins (7-4) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (10-3)
The Dolphins are 3-4 in road games. Jacksonville is eighth in the ASUN scoring 30.5 points per game in the paint led by Mike Marsh averaging 10.7.
The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Thompson is shooting 40.6% and averaging 13.6 points for the Eagles. Chase Johnston is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for FGCU.
Kevion Nolan is averaging 13.8 points, 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Dolphins. Gyasi Powell is averaging 8.6 points over the last 10 games for Jacksonville.
LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 8-2, averaging 69.1 points, 31.6 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.
Dolphins: 7-3, averaging 68.2 points, 35.1 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.7 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.