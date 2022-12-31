Jacksonville visits FGCU following Anderson's 22-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Jacksonville Dolphins (7-4) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (10-3) Fort Myers, Florida; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: FGCU -6; over/under is 130.5 BOTTOM LINE: FGCU hosts the Jacksonville Dolphins after Zach Anderson scored 22 points in FGCU’s 84-81 win over the Canisius Golden Griffins. The Eagles are 4-0 in home games. FGCU averages 72.5 points while outscoring opponents by 6.0 points per game.

The Dolphins are 3-4 in road games. Jacksonville is eighth in the ASUN scoring 30.5 points per game in the paint led by Mike Marsh averaging 10.7.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Thompson is shooting 40.6% and averaging 13.6 points for the Eagles. Chase Johnston is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for FGCU.

Kevion Nolan is averaging 13.8 points, 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Dolphins. Gyasi Powell is averaging 8.6 points over the last 10 games for Jacksonville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 8-2, averaging 69.1 points, 31.6 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Dolphins: 7-3, averaging 68.2 points, 35.1 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

