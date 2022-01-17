The Dolphins are 3-0 against ASUN opponents. Jacksonville averages 67.1 points while outscoring opponents by 12.6 points per game.
The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: McGhee is scoring 22.8 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Flames. Shiloh Robinson is averaging 9.4 points and 3.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Liberty.
George Pridgett averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Dolphins, scoring 5.2 points while shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc. Kevion Nolan is averaging 11.5 points and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for Jacksonville.
LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 7-3, averaging 73.8 points, 29.0 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.
Dolphins: 8-2, averaging 59.7 points, 33.8 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.3 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.