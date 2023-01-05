Jacksonville visits Stetson after Smith's 22-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Jacksonville Dolphins (8-5, 1-1 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (7-6, 2-0 ASUN) DeLand, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stetson -1.5; over/under is 125.5 BOTTOM LINE: Stetson hosts the Jacksonville Dolphins after Josh Smith scored 22 points in Stetson’s 68-62 victory against the North Florida Ospreys. The Hatters have gone 3-0 at home. Stetson is fifth in the ASUN shooting 37.2% from downtown, led by Wheza Panzo shooting 51.5% from 3-point range.

The Dolphins are 1-1 in ASUN play. Jacksonville is sixth in the ASUN with 33.0 rebounds per game led by Jordan Davis averaging 5.8.

The Hatters and Dolphins meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Panzo is shooting 51.5% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Hatters, while averaging 8.5 points. Jalen Blackmon is shooting 37.9% and averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Stetson.

Advertisement

Kevion Nolan is shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Dolphins, while averaging 13.3 points and 4.7 assists. Davis is shooting 46.5% and averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games for Jacksonville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hatters: 4-6, averaging 74.4 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Dolphins: 6-4, averaging 63.3 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article