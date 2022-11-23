Jacksonville wins 64-43 over Campbell

Nolan was 7 of 12 shooting, including 3 for 7 from distance, and went 3 for 5 from the line for the Dolphins (3-1). Jordan Davis added 10 points while finishing 4 of 7 from the floor, and he also had 13 rebounds. Dylan O’Hearn recorded 10 points and was 4 of 7 shooting (2 for 3 from distance).