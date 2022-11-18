Jacob Groves' late 3 lifts Oklahoma past South Alabama 64-60

The Jaguars took a four-point lead with 5:18 left, 60-56, on back-to-back layups by Tyrell Jones and Isaiah Moore, but South Alabama misfired on its final seven shots, including two layups.

NORMAN, Okla. — Jacob Groves drilled a 3-pointer with just under three minutes left to give Oklahoma the lead while the Sooners held South Alabama scoreless for the final five minutes in their 64-60 victory on Friday night.

Grant Sherfield took a feed from Tanner Groves and knocked down a 3-pointer with 4:13 left to pull the Sooners to within one and Sherfield found Jacob Groves for the go-ahead 3 with 2:57 left. Groves came up with a clutch blocked shot with 19 seconds left and Sherfield added two free throws to set the final margin.