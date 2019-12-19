FIU entered ranked first nationally in blocked shots (73) and blocked shots per game (7.3).
Omar Outar led the Lions with 30 points. Jordan Martin had 17 points and Cheikh Kebe added 14 points.
FIU faces Stetson on the road on Sunday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.