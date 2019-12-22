Mahamadou Diawara scored 15 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for the Hatters (5-9), whose losing streak reached four games. Christiaan Jones added 14 points. Jahlil Rawley had 14 points and six rebounds.
Florida International faces Minnesota on the road on Saturday. Stetson plays South Carolina on the road next Monday.
