Miryne Thomas had 19 points and five assists for the Cardinals (12-15, 7-9). Payton Sparks added 15 points and Luke Bumbalough had 14 points.
The Golden Flashes improve to 2-0 against the Cardinals this season. Kent State defeated Ball State 66-65 on Jan. 4.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com