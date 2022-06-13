Jahari Long following Willard from Seton Hall to Maryland

Placeholder while article actions load

The Terrapins hired Willard following the end of last season. They announced the signing of the 6-foot-5 Long on Monday. Long played two seasons under Willard for Seton Hall.

He played only five games last season before a right knee injury ended his season. Long had surgery in December. He’s expected to be back at full strength for 2022-23.

“Coach Willard knows my history and I appreciate him welcoming me to the team at Maryland,” Long said. “He has pushed me to improve and stayed loyal to me over the years and I appreciate that. Now, I’m ready to show the Terp fans my skills as a guard and help this team win.”