Jahari Long following Willard from Seton Hall to Maryland

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Guard Jahari Long is transferring from Seton Hall to Maryland, following in the footsteps of coach Kevin Willard.
He played only five games last season before a right knee injury ended his season. Long had surgery in December. He’s expected to be back at full strength for 2022-23.
“Coach Willard knows my history and I appreciate him welcoming me to the team at Maryland,” Long said. “He has pushed me to improve and stayed loyal to me over the years and I appreciate that. Now, I’m ready to show the Terp fans my skills as a guard and help this team win.”
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25