NEW YORK — Starting guards Jalen Jordan and Glenn Sanabria scored 21 points each and St. Francis (NY) defeated UMass Lowell 75-69 on Tuesday night.

Reserve guard Chauncey Hawkins added 16 points as the Terriers (6-4) got 62 points from their backcourt.

Josh Gantz and Obadiah Noel scored 17 points each to lead four River Hawks (6-7) in double figures. UMass Lowell had only four points from its bench.

Ryan Jones made a 3-pointer to draw Lowell within 69-67 with 1:23 remaining, but a layup by Noel provided the only two points the River Hawks scored in the final minute. Hawkins scored four of the final six points for St. Francis as the Terriers closed out the game.

The Terriers trailed 21-13 before closing out the first half on a 23-6 run for a 36-27 halftime lead. The game was tied once in the second half at 42 with 13:40 remaining before St. Francis went back ahead for good.

