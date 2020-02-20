Ugo Obineke had 11 points for the Owls (1-25, 0-13), whose losing streak reached 17 games. Tyler Hooker added 10 points. Drew Romich had eight rebounds.

The Lions improve to 2-0 against the Owls on the season. North Alabama defeated Kennesaw State 78-58 on Jan. 23. North Alabama takes on NJIT at home next Thursday. Kennesaw State faces Jacksonville on the road on Saturday.

