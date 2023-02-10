James leads Rider against Fairfield after 20-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Fairfield Stags (10-13, 6-7 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (13-9, 10-3 MAAC) Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rider -4.5; over/under is 132.5 BOTTOM LINE: Rider hosts the Fairfield Stags after Mervin James scored 20 points in Rider’s 67-56 win against the Manhattan Jaspers. The Broncs are 6-2 in home games. Rider is 5- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.1 turnovers per game.

The Stags are 6-7 against MAAC opponents. Fairfield is sixth in the MAAC with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Supreme Cook averaging 3.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dwight Murray Jr. is shooting 42.0% and averaging 16.3 points for the Broncs. James is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Rider.

Cook is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 8.3 rebounds for the Stags. Caleb Fields is averaging 9.7 points and 3.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Fairfield.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncs: 7-3, averaging 68.2 points, 32.8 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points per game.

Stags: 4-6, averaging 62.8 points, 31.6 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

