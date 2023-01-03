James leads Tulane against Tulsa

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (4-9, 0-2 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (8-5, 1-1 AAC) New Orleans; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Tulane hosts the Tulsa Golden Hurricane after Sion James scored 30 points in Tulane’s 96-89 victory against the Memphis Tigers. The Green Wave have gone 6-1 at home. Tulane ranks fifth in the AAC with 24.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Kevin Cross averaging 5.5.

The Golden Hurricane are 0-2 against AAC opponents. Tulsa has a 2-6 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Green Wave and Golden Hurricane meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Cook is averaging 17.6 points and 4.5 assists for the Green Wave. Jaylen Forbes is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games for Tulane.

Sam Griffin is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Golden Hurricane. Bryant Selebangue is averaging 11.8 points and 8.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Tulsa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Green Wave: 5-5, averaging 77.5 points, 27.2 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Golden Hurricane: 2-8, averaging 63.6 points, 28.5 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

