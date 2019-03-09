NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Matt Lewis and Dwight Wilson scored 26 points apiece as James Madison narrowly beat Towson 74-73 in the first round of the Colonial Conference Tourney on Saturday.

Lewis shot 9 for 11 from the foul line. Wilson also had seven rebounds for the Dukes.

Brian Fobbs had 18 points for the Tigers (10-22). Tobias Howard added 10 points. Allen Betrand had 10 points.

