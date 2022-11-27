James Madison Dukes face the Valparaiso Beacons

Valparaiso Beacons (2-4) vs. James Madison Dukes (6-1)
The Beacons are 2-4 in non-conference play. Valparaiso allows 73.5 points to opponents while being outscored by 8.2 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Takal Molson is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Dukes. Vado Morse is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers for James Madison.
Ben Krikke is scoring 18.8 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Beacons. Kobe King is averaging 17.5 points and 2.5 rebounds for Valparaiso.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.