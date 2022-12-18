James Madison hosts LIU following Maletic's 22-point performance

Long Island Sharks (1-9) at James Madison Dukes (8-3)
The Sharks are 0-5 in road games. LIU has a 1-7 record against teams above .500.
TOP PERFORMERS: Tyree Ihenacho is averaging for the Dukes. Vado Morse is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for James Madison.
Maletic is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Sharks, while averaging 15.7 points. Jacob Johnson is averaging 11.5 points and 5.6 rebounds for LIU.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.