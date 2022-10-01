James Madison overpowers Texas State to remain undefeated

HARRISONBURG, Va. — Latrele Palmer ran for three touchdowns and FBS-newcomer James Madison remained undefeated with a 40-13 victory over Texas State on Saturday.
James Madison held the Bobcats to 246 yards, 11 first downs and 2-of-12 third-down efficiency. In contrast, the JMU offense had 460 yards, 22 first downs and was 6 of 13 on third down.
A wild series of plays ensued after a field goal by Camden Wise gave James Madison a 10-0 lead in the second quarter. Following the field goal, James Madison scored on a safety, Centeio fumbled on the next possession, then Jailin Walker of JMU returned an interception 22 yards for a touchdown and a 19-0 lead.
Palmer added his three touchdown runs — 1, 4, and 1 yard — in the second half and Texas State got touchdowns on a 17-yard pass from Layne Hatcher to Charles Brown and a 5-yard run by Jahmyl Jeter.
Hatcher was 13-of-27 passing for 140 yards. He threw two interceptions and the Bobcats (2-3, 0-1) lost two fumbles.
