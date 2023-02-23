James Madison plays Georgia State after Edwards' 26-point performance

Georgia State Panthers (10-19, 3-14 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (20-10, 11-6 Sun Belt)
The Panthers are 3-14 in conference play. Georgia State has a 1-4 record in games decided by less than 4 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Edwards is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Dukes. Molson is averaging 9.9 points and 5.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for James Madison.
Dwon Odom is shooting 44.2% and averaging 13.0 points for the Panthers. Brenden Tucker is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Georgia State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 7-3, averaging 72.3 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.
Panthers: 1-9, averaging 63.8 points, 30.8 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.