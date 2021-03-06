The Dukes (3-0, 1-0) went 1 of 9 on third-down conversions through three quarters but backup quarterback Gage Moloney came on to lead both fourth-quarter Dukes touchdown drives, passing 18 yards to Antwane Wells to close within 17-13.
Ethan Ratke kicked two field goals for the Dukes, who were ranked No. 1 this week for the first time since 2017.
JR Martin threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to Bryson Daughtry and McKinley Witherspoon had a 1-yard scoring run with six seconds left in the first half and Elon (1-2, 0-1) led 17-3. Skyler Davis opened the scoring with a 30-yard field goal.
