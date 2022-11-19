James Madison rallies to beat Georgia State 42-40

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

HARRISONBURG, Va. — Todd Centeio threw four touchdown passes, Percy Agyei-Obese ran for two scores and James Madison rallied from 20 points down to beat Georgia State 42-40 on Saturday. Centeio’s 26-yard touchdown toss to Kris Thornton gave James Madison (7-3, 5-2 Sun Belt Conference) an early lead, but Georgia State (4-7, 3-4) scored the next 27 points. Darren Grainger’s 75-yard scoring strike to Jamari Thrash gave Georgia State a 34-14 lead at halftime.

Agyei-Obese scored on runs of 1 and 36 yards, Centeio hit Kaelon Black for a 15-yard touchdown and the Dukes moved ahead 35-34 after three quarters.

Centeio made it 42-34 with a 16-yard touchdown pass to Kris Thornton before Grainger scored on a 6-yard run with 2:30 left. Grainger’s two-point conversion pass was incomplete and James Madison used four plays to run out the clock.

