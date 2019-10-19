Percy Agyei-Obese added a pair of touchdowns runs from the 1 in the second quarter for the Dukes, and finished with 68 yards rushing on 18 carries. Latrele Palmer added a 1-yard TD run in the final minute.
Ted Hefter tossed a 6-yard touchdown pass to Trey Zgombic for William & Mary (2-5, 0-3). The Tribe had three turnovers and was held to 194 yards of offense.
