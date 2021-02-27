Ethan Ratke made his 61st career field goal to extend JMU’s lead to 29-16 in the fourth quarter. He’s the 15th player in FCS history to reach the mark.
George Martin threw for 165 yards and a touchdown for Robert Morris (0-1). Alijah Jackson added a rushing TD. The Colonials led 3-2 at the end of the first quarter after a pair of interceptions. The Dukes’ safety came on a high snap near the end zone.
