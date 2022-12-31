James Madison secures 72-66 win against Marshall

HUNTINGTON, W. Va. — Terrence Edwards scored 16 points as James Madison beat Marshall 72-66 on Saturday.
Taevion Kinsey led the Thundering Herd (12-3, 1-1) in scoring, finishing with 18 points, seven assists and two steals. Marshall also got 16 points, three steals and three blocks from Obinna Anochili-Killen. In addition, Andrew Taylor finished with 16 points and four assists.
NEXT UP
Both teams play on Thursday. James Madison hosts Texas State while Marshall travels to play Georgia Southern.
