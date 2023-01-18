James Madison takes on Troy following Morse's 25-point showing

James Madison Dukes (12-7, 3-3 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (12-7, 4-2 Sun Belt)
The Dukes have gone 3-3 against Sun Belt opponents. James Madison ranks second in the Sun Belt shooting 36.2% from 3-point range.
The Trojans and Dukes square off Thursday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Christyon Eugene is scoring 11.9 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Trojans. Zay Williams is averaging 11.6 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 52.9% over the past 10 games for Troy.
Mezie Offurum is averaging 10.3 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Dukes. Morse is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for James Madison.
LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 6-4, averaging 66.7 points, 29.3 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points per game.
Dukes: 5-5, averaging 77.5 points, 35.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 10.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.