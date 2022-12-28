James Madison visits Georgia State after Sule's 21-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

James Madison Dukes (9-4) at Georgia State Panthers (7-5) Atlanta; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: James Madison faces the Georgia State Panthers after Alonzo Sule scored 21 points in James Madison's 107-100 overtime loss to the Coppin State Eagles. The Panthers have gone 7-3 in home games. Georgia State is 1-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Dukes are 2-3 on the road. James Madison ranks second in the Sun Belt with 26.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Tyree Ihenacho averaging 3.8.

The Panthers and Dukes square off Thursday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dwon Odom is averaging 15.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Panthers. Brenden Tucker is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Georgia State.

Vado Morse averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Dukes, scoring 13.2 points while shooting 42.2% from beyond the arc. Terrence Edwards is shooting 61.9% and averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for James Madison.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-4, averaging 69.8 points, 33.5 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Dukes: 6-4, averaging 88.5 points, 36.2 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 12.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

