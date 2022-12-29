James Madison visits Georgia State after Sule's 21-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

James Madison Dukes (9-4) at Georgia State Panthers (7-5) Atlanta; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Georgia State -5.5; over/under is 142.5 BOTTOM LINE: James Madison visits the Georgia State Panthers after Alonzo Sule scored 21 points in James Madison’s 107-100 overtime loss to the Coppin State Eagles.

The Panthers have gone 7-3 in home games. Georgia State ranks eighth in the Sun Belt in rebounding with 33.9 rebounds. Ja’Heim Hudson leads the Panthers with 8.2 boards.

The Dukes have gone 2-3 away from home. James Madison leads college basketball in inside scoring, averaging 46.3 points per game in the paint this season. Mezie Offurum leads the team with 6.0 points per game in the paint.

The Panthers and Dukes meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dwon Odom is scoring 15.3 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Panthers. Hudson is averaging 10.4 points and 8.2 rebounds while shooting 48.1% over the last 10 games for Georgia State.

Advertisement

Offurum is averaging 10.1 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Dukes. Vado Morse is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for James Madison.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-4, averaging 69.8 points, 33.5 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Dukes: 6-4, averaging 88.5 points, 36.2 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 12.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article