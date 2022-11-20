James Madison visits No. 1 North Carolina following Love's 20-point showing

James Madison Dukes (4-0) at North Carolina Tar Heels (3-0)
North Carolina went 29-10 overall a season ago while going 15-2 at home. The Tar Heels averaged 77.9 points per game last season, 31.7 in the paint, 12.0 off of turnovers and 9.1 on fast breaks.
James Madison finished 15-14 overall with a 5-6 record on the road last season. The Dukes averaged 18.1 points off of turnovers, 9.2 second chance points and 4.0 bench points last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.