James Madison visits Southern Miss after Crowley's 25-point game

James Madison Dukes (13-7, 4-3 Sun Belt) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (16-4, 5-2 Sun Belt) Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss takes on the James Madison Dukes after Austin Crowley scored 25 points in Southern Miss’ 76-72 win over the South Alabama Jaguars. The Golden Eagles have gone 9-0 at home. Southern Miss is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Dukes are 4-3 in conference games. James Madison is third in college basketball scoring 85.2 points per game while shooting 48.7%.

The Golden Eagles and Dukes meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Crowley is shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, while averaging 17.8 points and 2.3 steals. Felipe Haase is shooting 45.3% and averaging 14.7 points over the past 10 games for Southern Miss.

Mezie Offurum is averaging 10.6 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Dukes. Vado Morse is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for James Madison.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 7-3, averaging 72.3 points, 36.5 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Dukes: 6-4, averaging 81.4 points, 35.2 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 11.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

