James Madison visits Troy following Morse's 25-point outing

James Madison Dukes (12-7, 3-3 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (12-7, 4-2 Sun Belt) Troy, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Troy -1; over/under is 142.5 BOTTOM LINE: James Madison takes on the Troy Trojans after Vado Morse scored 25 points in James Madison’s 83-71 victory over the Georgia Southern Eagles.

The Trojans are 6-1 on their home court. Troy averages 73.8 points and has outscored opponents by 9.7 points per game.

The Dukes are 3-3 in conference matchups. James Madison has a 0-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christyon Eugene is scoring 11.9 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Trojans. Zay Williams is averaging 11.6 points and 6.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Troy.

Morse averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Dukes, scoring 12.9 points while shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc. Terrence Edwards is shooting 59.9% and averaging 10.9 points over the past 10 games for James Madison.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 6-4, averaging 66.7 points, 29.3 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points per game.

Dukes: 5-5, averaging 77.5 points, 35.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 10.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

