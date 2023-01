Josh Roberts finished with 18 points and six rebounds for the Jaspers (6-12, 4-5). Samir Stewart and Marques Watson scored 12 points apiece.

James added six rebounds for the Broncs (9-9, 6-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Allen Betrand had 12 points, while Tariq Ingraham scored 10.

Dwight Murray Jr.’s layup gave Rider a 66-65 lead with 1:12 left to play. Nehemiah Benson made the second of two free throws with one second left to preserve the win.