The Cowboys were able to force a punt on the next series but Sutton fumbled and ACU’s David Stone pounced on it on McNeese’s 37 with 1:02 left in the game. Eight plays later James bulled in from the 1 with 13 seconds remaining. Two plays earlier Luke Anthony hit James on an 18-yard pass that took the Wildcats to the 1.

Anthony found James on a 59-yard touchdown toss for a 10-3 lead with 7:33 left in the second quarter.

Anthony threw for 313 yards and one score. Josh Fink caught nine passes for 123 yards.

Elijah Mack rushed for 125 yards for McNeese (2-2, 0-1).

