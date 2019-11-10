Da’Shawn Phillip had 11 points off the bench to lead the Hawks (0-2). Reserve Bruce Guy scored 10. UMES plays its first six games on the road. New head coach Jason Crafton is still looking for his first victory.

Liberty is coming off a school-record 29-win season that included a win over No. 5 seed Mississippi State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

