The Dolphins used an 11-0 run to make it 19-9 midway through the first half a led the rest of the way. They shot 56% (30 of 54) from the field and made 7 of 14 from 3-point range.
Rayshon Harrison hit four 3s and finished with 17 points and nine rebounds for Presbyterian (0-1). Zeb Graham had 15 points and Owen McCormack added 12 points and nine rebounds.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.