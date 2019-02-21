ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Eric Jamison had 17 points off the bench to lift Gardner-Webb to a 65-55 win over UNC Asheville on Thursday night.

David Efianayi had 15 points and three blocks for Gardner-Webb (18-10, 9-5 Big South Conference). Jose Perez added 12 points and eight rebounds.

Devon Baker had 16 points for the Bulldogs (4-23, 2-11). LJ Thorpe added 10 points and six assists. Tajion Jones had eight rebounds.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs improve to 2-0 against the Bulldogs for the season. Gardner-Webb defeated UNC-Asheville 82-81 on Feb. 2. Gardner-Webb plays High Point on the road on Saturday. UNC-Asheville plays Presbyterian at home on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.