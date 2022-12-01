Jaquez and No. 21 UCLA host Stanford

UCLA Bruins (5-2) at Stanford Cardinal (3-4)
The Bruins play their first true road game after going 5-2 to start the season. UCLA ranks second in the Pac-12 with 17.7 assists per game led by Tyger Campbell averaging 4.9.
The Cardinal and Bruins meet Thursday for the first time in Pac-12 play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Jones is shooting 36.4% and averaging 10.7 points for the Cardinal. Ingram Harrison is averaging 10.4 points for Stanford.
Jaquez is averaging 16.7 points and six rebounds for the Bruins. Campbell is averaging 14.0 points for UCLA.
