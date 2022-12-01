Jaquez and No. 21 UCLA host Stanford

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UCLA Bruins (5-2) at Stanford Cardinal (3-4) Stanford, California; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stanford -6.5; over/under is 136.5 BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 UCLA faces the Stanford Cardinal after Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored 27 points in UCLA’s 81-60 victory against the Bellarmine Knights. The Cardinal are 2-1 in home games. Stanford is fifth in the Pac-12 with 25.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Maxime Raynaud averaging 4.4.

The Bruins play their first true road game after going 5-2 to start the season. UCLA ranks second in the Pac-12 with 17.7 assists per game led by Tyger Campbell averaging 4.9.

The Cardinal and Bruins meet Thursday for the first time in Pac-12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Jones is shooting 36.4% and averaging 10.7 points for the Cardinal. Ingram Harrison is averaging 10.4 points for Stanford.

Jaquez is averaging 16.7 points and six rebounds for the Bruins. Campbell is averaging 14.0 points for UCLA.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

