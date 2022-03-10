The Cougars are 11-9 against Pac-12 opponents. Washington State is fifth in the Pac-12 scoring 72.1 points per game and is shooting 41.0%.
The teams meet for the second time this season. The Bruins won 76-56 in the last matchup on Feb. 18. Johnny Juzang led the Bruins with 19 points, and Tyrell Roberts led the Cougars with 14 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Juzang is averaging 16.7 points for the Bruins. Jaquez is averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games for UCLA.
Michael Flowers is averaging 14.2 points and 3.3 assists for the Cougars. Roberts is averaging 7.1 points over the past 10 games for Washington State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 7-3, averaging 80.1 points, 32.0 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points per game.
Cougars: 5-5, averaging 79.6 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.