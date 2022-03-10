Washington State Cougars (19-13, 11-9 Pac-12) vs. UCLA Bruins (24-6, 15-5 Pac-12)

Las Vegas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 UCLA hosts the Washington State Cougars after Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored 27 points in UCLA’s 75-68 victory against the USC Trojans.

The Bruins are 14-1 in home games. UCLA is seventh in the Pac-12 with 29.3 points per game in the paint led by Jaquez averaging 6.9.

The Cougars are 11-9 against Pac-12 opponents. Washington State is fifth in the Pac-12 scoring 72.1 points per game and is shooting 41.0%.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Bruins won 76-56 in the last matchup on Feb. 18. Johnny Juzang led the Bruins with 19 points, and Tyrell Roberts led the Cougars with 14 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juzang is averaging 16.7 points for the Bruins. Jaquez is averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games for UCLA.

Michael Flowers is averaging 14.2 points and 3.3 assists for the Cougars. Roberts is averaging 7.1 points over the past 10 games for Washington State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 7-3, averaging 80.1 points, 32.0 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points per game.

Cougars: 5-5, averaging 79.6 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.