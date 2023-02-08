Jaquez leads No. 7 UCLA against Oregon State after 24-point performance

UCLA Bruins (19-4, 10-2 Pac-12) at Oregon State Beavers (9-15, 3-10 Pac-12)
The Bruins are 10-2 against Pac-12 opponents. UCLA ranks sixth in the Pac-12 with 32.5 rebounds per game led by Jaquez averaging 7.7.
The Beavers and Bruins square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Pope is averaging 12.6 points for the Beavers. Glenn Taylor Jr. is averaging 9.9 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 40.5% over the past 10 games for Oregon State.
Jaquez is averaging 16.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Bruins. Tyger Campbell is averaging 13.1 points and 4.9 assists over the last 10 games for UCLA.
LAST 10 GAMES: Beavers: 2-8, averaging 57.2 points, 26.8 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.
Bruins: 8-2, averaging 67.3 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.6 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.