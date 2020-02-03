Jayveous McKinnis grabbed 13 rebounds and Dontelius Ross had three steals for the Tigers (8-14, 5-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference), who held UAPB to 18 second-half points.
Markedric Bell and Dequan Morris scored 10 points apiece for UAPB (3-18, 2-7), which has lost six straight.
Jackson State hosts Alcorn State on Saturday and Arkansas-Pine Bluff hosts Alabama A&M on Saturday.
