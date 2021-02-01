Shaun Doss Jr. had 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Golden Lions (3-14, 2-6), whose losing streak stretched to six games. Jalen Lynn added 12 points. Joshuwan Johnson had 11 points. Markedric Bell had a career-high six blocks.
