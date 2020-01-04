Jackson State led 34-15 with less than eight minutes remaining in the first half before Alabama State rallied with a 23-6 run to trail 40-38 at halftime. The largest second-half lead for either team was four points and the game was tied at 67 when Tobi Ewuosho made a 3-pointer for Alabama State with 40 seconds remaining. Venjie Wallis scored in the lane to put Jackson State up by two and he later added one of two free throws for the final margin.