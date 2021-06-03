“It’s been a unique way of using the pitching staff,” Jarrett said. “I don’t know if we ever announced three starters in a row, but we went into this knowing we may have to utilize our guys in a different way than other teams. We have the ability to go with a left-hander and then a righty and then maybe a lefty that’s different from the other lefty. That’s just how we’ve done it all year and we’ve had guys deliver in infinite ways.”