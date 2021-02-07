Nicolas Timberlake had 13 points for the Tigers (3-12, 2-8), whose losing streak reached seven games. Zane Martin added 12 points. Charles Thompson had 11 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks. Martin had scored 34 points on Saturday.
The Tigers were without brothers Solomon and Victor Uyaelunmo for a fourth straight game due to COVID-19 contact tracing protocols.
College of Charleston defeated Towson 90-88 on Saturday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.