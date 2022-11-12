Jawara leads San Diego against NJIT after 22-point game

San Diego finished 8-6 at home last season while going 15-16 overall. The Toreros averaged 9.9 assists per game on 24.8 made field goals last season.

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego plays the NJIT Highlanders after Seikou Sisoho Jawara scored 22 points in San Diego’s 79-73 victory over the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles.

NJIT went 11-18 overall with a 5-10 record on the road a season ago. The Highlanders averaged 63.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 70.0 last season.