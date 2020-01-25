Nic Lynch had 13 points for the Mountain Hawks (5-15, 2-6), who have now lost four consecutive games. Jeameril Wilson added 11 points. Jordan Cohen had six assists.

Lafayette shot 50% (28-of-56) from the floor with 11 3-pointers. Lehigh shot 39% and was 5-for-18 from distance. The Leopards defeated Lehigh in The Rivalry for the first time in nine meeetings and ended their first two-game skid of the season.

Lafayette faces Colgate on the road on Wednesday. Lehigh plays American on the road on Monday.

